Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:55 PM
11 more contract corona in Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, May 26: Some 11 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,784 in the district.
Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the information on Tuesday night.
Of the newly infected people, eight are in Sadar, and one in Tarail, Kuliarchar and Bhairab upazilas each.
The district-wise outbreak of the virus cases is 1,816 in Sadar, 129 in Hossainpur, 195 in Karimganj, 143 in Tarail, 243 in Pakundia, 337 in Katiadi, 209 in Kuliarchar, 1,103 in Bhairab, 68 in Nikli, 390 in Bajitpur, 45 in Itna, 62 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.
Meanwhile, a total of 4,543 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 84 died of it in the district, the CS added.



