Litchi market vibrant at Gurudaspur of Natore



A litchi orchard in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, the mokam is now full of litchi; varieties of litchis arrive everyday; growers, traders, remote fariah and wholesalers are coming increasingly.

With the scorching heat stress, the demand of litchi is on the rise in the upazila. Varieties of litchis are brought to different parts of the country. Many wholesale markets of litchis have grown up in Gurudaspur. But the largest wholesale market is sitting at Bergangarampur Kanumollar Bottala under Nazirpur Union. This season, there have grown up 16 fruit stores in the mokam.

General Secretary (Acting) of Arat Malik Samity Mahabub Hossain said, this arat (mokam) grew up 20 years back in 2001.

Its President Md Sakhawat Molla said, all people in the locality, including students and women get busy during the litchi season starting from the first week of Baishakh to end of Jaishta. Lifting and processing of litchis get started from the morning.

Later, the processed litchis are displayed on the mokam for selling; the trading continues till noon. Wholesalers are coming from far areas to purchase litchis and send those to different areas of the country.

From the mokam, about 50-80 trucks of litchis are brought to Dhaka, Chattogram, Jashore, and other districts. Each truck contains 200 baskets; each basket carries 2,200 pieces of litchi.

Wholesalers are benefitting from purchasing litchis from village growers. The trading continues in the mokam from the noon to 11pm.

At least 10 growers said, some matured litchis got damaged due to severe heat in the beginning of the season; later, favourable weather helped in growth. They are getting fair prices as well.

A recent visit to different litchi gardens found clustered red juicy litchis on tree after tree; branches are nose-diving due to heavy load. Labourers were seen lifting bunches of litchi and processing.

In a round to different fruit stores, it was found per 1,000 litchis being sold at Tk 1,400 to 2,200; wholesalers were purchasing litchis through open hawking.

An agent Saiful of Ma-Baba Fal Bhandar coming from Sylhet said, he has been purchasing litchi from the warehouse for the last seven years and selling those in Sylhet.

This season, he is purchasing litchis of Tk 2 lakh every day. According to him, litchis of this area are good in terms of colour, size and taste.

"So the demand is high," he mentioned.

Litchis from Gurudaspur and adjacent areas are brought to this mokam. Besides, litchis are purchased from several warehouses of the upazila including Mahmudpur, Jawpara, Mollabazar, Sonbaju, Binabari Haji Bazar, and Sujarmoor.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Harunur Rashid said, about 4,010 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under litchis of Mozaffar, Bombai, and China-3 varieties. This year's litchi cultivation is 5 ha higher than last year's. The worth of the litchi is about Tk 150 crore.

