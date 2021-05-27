Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, May 26: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Jobaida Khatun, 12, was the daughter of Jumaruddin Pramanik of Garfa Village under Chandai Union in the upazila. She was a fifth grader at Garfa Government Primary School.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Jobaida's mother teased her over a family issue.

Later, Jobaida hanged herself with scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house out of huff with her mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Baraigram Police Station Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







