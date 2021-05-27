Low-lying areas in coastal region flooded



The photos show embankments collapsed in Monpura Upazila of Bhola (L) and Indurkani Upazila of Pirojpur due to Cyclone Yaas and increased water level of rivers. photoS: observer

The country's maritime ports of Chattagram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 to keep the people aware about the cyclonic disaster and save lives of thousands of coastal people.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended operation of all water vessels on water routes from Tuesday to curb damage.

KHULNA: A few dams of Shyamnagar and Ashashuni upazilas of Satkhira and Dakop and Koyra upazilas in Khulna were broken, and some villages were submerged due to heavy surge and rainfall.

In Khulna, rivers in Sundarban areas and Koyra Upazila surge by two/three feet and over 2,000 families were inundated as some villages were submerged due to impact of the cyclone.

Khulna coastal belt and adjacent districts of the Sundarbans experienced drizzling with squally winds under the influence of Yaas during the last 24 hours.

Hundreds families were submerged in Dakop and Koyra upazilas in Khulna as embankments in Tildanga Union of Dakop and in Maharajpur and South Bedkashi unions of Koyra were broken at noon, and over 20 villages were inundated by tidal waves.

At least 50 points of several dams in Dakop, Koyra in Khulna and Shyamnagar and Ashashuni in Satkhira are now vulnerable, said a Water Development Board (WDB) official.

Local people along with employees of WDB are repairing embankments to face the calamity, said executive engineer of WDB Division-1 Md Rashed.

The port activities have been resumed at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, said Md Makruzzaman, public relations officer of Mongla Port Authority (MPA).

All fishing boats and trawlers in East Bay of Bengal have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Our Koyra Upazila correspondent adds: In fear of Cyclone Yaas, people in Koyra Upazila of the district have turned panic-stricken.

Mainly the people on river banks are passing sleepless nights in fear of erosion in the upazila.

Already their fear is increasing with swelling water level in the river.

GM Shamsur Rahman, chairman of Dakkhin Bedkashi Union, said, the rising tidal water in the river can break the embankment in some points, pushing salty water to enter locality.

The photos show embankments collapsed in Monpura Upazila of Bhola (L) and Indurkani Upazila of Pirojpur due to Cyclone Yaas and increased water level of rivers. photoS: observer

According o him, due to the rising water level in the river, urgent remedial measures have been taken in some of the risky points.

Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anishesh Biswas said, sustainable embankment is essential for safety of life and property of people in the coastal town.

PIROJPUR: Low-lying areas in seven upazilas of the district have gone under three/four foot water because of the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

Over nine thousand flood-affected people of the district had been shifted to cyclone shelters; among them, 4,500 people of Mathbaria Upazila, 3,000 of Nesarabad Upazila, 1,200 of Indurkani Upazila, and 400 of Kawkhali Upazila.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) said, Embankment has collapsed at three points under Mathbaria Upazila's Majerchar Island and two points of Indurkani Upazila.

A total of 256 cyclone shelters are fully ready to accommodate more cyclone-hit people in the district, and 449 government and private institutions, mostly academic institutions, have been kept standby.

He also added, dry food, safe water, cookers and very essentials others are being provided from the administration to cyclone shelter people; but cattle feeding is a challenging issue; villagers are concerned of their cattle.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Md. Majharul Haque said, primary loss is being assessed by the concerned departments. Fish farms, crops fields, banana farms, and mango orchards are mostly affected.

He also added, 2.50 lakh unions in the district have been allocated a total amount of Tk 1.32 crore for disaster handling and Covid-19 also.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: The low-lying char lands in Char Fasson Upazila of the district have been flooded as the water of the Meghna River increased by more than four to five feet than normal tide.

As a result, some villages under Dhalchar and Char Kukri Mukri unions went under five feet of the water.

About 15,000 people in two unions became marooned by the sudden flood.

Meanwhile, Bhola Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Toufique Elahi said 709 cyclone shelters were ready in the district. A medical team and a volunteer team were formed at each upazila to deal with the situation by the cyclone.

Besides, campaigns were conducted in remote areas of the district to create awareness among the people, the DC added.

A total of 3,300 volunteers of cyclone preparedness programme (CPP) have already been deployed in coastal areas.

From Wednesday afternoon, with the cyclone intensifying, panic got spreading across seven upazilas including Bhola, and their adjoining low-lying areas and chars.

No Dhaka-bound launch left Betua, Ghosherhat, Letra Steamer ports. All fishing trawlers have been anchored.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin said, all preparations have been completed by the administration.

Relief Officer Md Anisur Rahman said, among disaster-prone areas, Char Fasson is the most risky. To face any disaster situation, 200 tonnes of dry food has been stocked.

CPP Officer Mejba Ahmmad said, awareness is being made through mike by the volunteers in 21 unions; and danger flags have been hanged.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Impacted by the coastal-bound Yaas, the Meghna River got swelled by four/five feet than the normal level; low-lying areas of both Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas became submerged.

The tidal surge started to push up the Meghna's water level from noon of Tuesday; several thousands of people got marooned; and Rabi crops were flooded.

Locals said, the Meghna River banked low-lying areas like Matirhat, Haziganj, Taltali, Char Jagabandhu, and Ludhua Falcon under the Kamalnagar Upazila, and under the Ramgati Upazila, Pachim Balurchar, Janata Bazar, Charagli, Borkheli, Char Gazi, and Telirchar got sunk.

Locals said, tide water embedded embankment of Water Development Board (WDB) into river, allowing uninterrupted pushing of water toward localities.

Patarirhat Union's Panel Chairman Shahjahan Master said, irrecoverable damage of Rabi crops was feared because of submerged Ludhua Falcon of the union.

In Ramgati Upazila, Char Abdullah Union Chairman Kamal Uddin said, as the union is surrounded by the Meghna River, the abnormal tidal surge has flooded Chargajaria and Telirchar; several thousands of locals became marooned.

While closing this report, gusty wind was flowing over Kamalnagar and Ramgati; upazila administration, Health Department, public representatives, police and cost guard were working together to face the disaster.

Ramgai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Momin , and UNO of Kamalnagar Upazila Md Kamruzzaman said, impacted by Cyclone Yaas, the tidal surge got stronger abnormally.



Low lands and char areas in coastal districts including Khulna, Pirojpur, Bhola, and Laxmipur have been flooded due to combined effects of Cyclone Yaas and increased water level of rivers because of full moon tide.The country's maritime ports of Chattagram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 to keep the people aware about the cyclonic disaster and save lives of thousands of coastal people.Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended operation of all water vessels on water routes from Tuesday to curb damage.KHULNA: A few dams of Shyamnagar and Ashashuni upazilas of Satkhira and Dakop and Koyra upazilas in Khulna were broken, and some villages were submerged due to heavy surge and rainfall.In Khulna, rivers in Sundarban areas and Koyra Upazila surge by two/three feet and over 2,000 families were inundated as some villages were submerged due to impact of the cyclone.Khulna coastal belt and adjacent districts of the Sundarbans experienced drizzling with squally winds under the influence of Yaas during the last 24 hours.Hundreds families were submerged in Dakop and Koyra upazilas in Khulna as embankments in Tildanga Union of Dakop and in Maharajpur and South Bedkashi unions of Koyra were broken at noon, and over 20 villages were inundated by tidal waves.At least 50 points of several dams in Dakop, Koyra in Khulna and Shyamnagar and Ashashuni in Satkhira are now vulnerable, said a Water Development Board (WDB) official.Local people along with employees of WDB are repairing embankments to face the calamity, said executive engineer of WDB Division-1 Md Rashed.The port activities have been resumed at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, said Md Makruzzaman, public relations officer of Mongla Port Authority (MPA).All fishing boats and trawlers in East Bay of Bengal have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.Our Koyra Upazila correspondent adds: In fear of Cyclone Yaas, people in Koyra Upazila of the district have turned panic-stricken.Mainly the people on river banks are passing sleepless nights in fear of erosion in the upazila.Already their fear is increasing with swelling water level in the river.GM Shamsur Rahman, chairman of Dakkhin Bedkashi Union, said, the rising tidal water in the river can break the embankment in some points, pushing salty water to enter locality.Rasheduzzaman Bappi, executive engineer of Satkhira WDB-2, said, Aila broke the embankment; it was repaired later to stop entering of salty water; but it was not possible to build a sustainable dam.According o him, due to the rising water level in the river, urgent remedial measures have been taken in some of the risky points.Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anishesh Biswas said, sustainable embankment is essential for safety of life and property of people in the coastal town.PIROJPUR: Low-lying areas in seven upazilas of the district have gone under three/four foot water because of the effect of Cyclone Yaas.Over nine thousand flood-affected people of the district had been shifted to cyclone shelters; among them, 4,500 people of Mathbaria Upazila, 3,000 of Nesarabad Upazila, 1,200 of Indurkani Upazila, and 400 of Kawkhali Upazila.Deputy Commissioner (DC) said, Embankment has collapsed at three points under Mathbaria Upazila's Majerchar Island and two points of Indurkani Upazila.A total of 256 cyclone shelters are fully ready to accommodate more cyclone-hit people in the district, and 449 government and private institutions, mostly academic institutions, have been kept standby.He also added, dry food, safe water, cookers and very essentials others are being provided from the administration to cyclone shelter people; but cattle feeding is a challenging issue; villagers are concerned of their cattle.District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Md. Majharul Haque said, primary loss is being assessed by the concerned departments. Fish farms, crops fields, banana farms, and mango orchards are mostly affected.He also added, 2.50 lakh unions in the district have been allocated a total amount of Tk 1.32 crore for disaster handling and Covid-19 also.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: The low-lying char lands in Char Fasson Upazila of the district have been flooded as the water of the Meghna River increased by more than four to five feet than normal tide.As a result, some villages under Dhalchar and Char Kukri Mukri unions went under five feet of the water.About 15,000 people in two unions became marooned by the sudden flood.Meanwhile, Bhola Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Toufique Elahi said 709 cyclone shelters were ready in the district. A medical team and a volunteer team were formed at each upazila to deal with the situation by the cyclone.Besides, campaigns were conducted in remote areas of the district to create awareness among the people, the DC added.A total of 3,300 volunteers of cyclone preparedness programme (CPP) have already been deployed in coastal areas.From Wednesday afternoon, with the cyclone intensifying, panic got spreading across seven upazilas including Bhola, and their adjoining low-lying areas and chars.No Dhaka-bound launch left Betua, Ghosherhat, Letra Steamer ports. All fishing trawlers have been anchored.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin said, all preparations have been completed by the administration.Relief Officer Md Anisur Rahman said, among disaster-prone areas, Char Fasson is the most risky. To face any disaster situation, 200 tonnes of dry food has been stocked.CPP Officer Mejba Ahmmad said, awareness is being made through mike by the volunteers in 21 unions; and danger flags have been hanged.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Impacted by the coastal-bound Yaas, the Meghna River got swelled by four/five feet than the normal level; low-lying areas of both Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas became submerged.The tidal surge started to push up the Meghna's water level from noon of Tuesday; several thousands of people got marooned; and Rabi crops were flooded.Locals said, the Meghna River banked low-lying areas like Matirhat, Haziganj, Taltali, Char Jagabandhu, and Ludhua Falcon under the Kamalnagar Upazila, and under the Ramgati Upazila, Pachim Balurchar, Janata Bazar, Charagli, Borkheli, Char Gazi, and Telirchar got sunk.Locals said, tide water embedded embankment of Water Development Board (WDB) into river, allowing uninterrupted pushing of water toward localities.Patarirhat Union's Panel Chairman Shahjahan Master said, irrecoverable damage of Rabi crops was feared because of submerged Ludhua Falcon of the union.In Ramgati Upazila, Char Abdullah Union Chairman Kamal Uddin said, as the union is surrounded by the Meghna River, the abnormal tidal surge has flooded Chargajaria and Telirchar; several thousands of locals became marooned.While closing this report, gusty wind was flowing over Kamalnagar and Ramgati; upazila administration, Health Department, public representatives, police and cost guard were working together to face the disaster.Ramgai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Momin , and UNO of Kamalnagar Upazila Md Kamruzzaman said, impacted by Cyclone Yaas, the tidal surge got stronger abnormally.