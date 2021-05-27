Video
3 electrocuted in three dists

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Kurigram and Gazipur, in four days.  
JOYPURHAT: A construction worker was electrocuted in the district town on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Masum Hossain, 35, son of Ismail Hossain, was a resident of Parulia Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Alamgir Jahan said Masum was working in an under construction building in Purba Dhanmondi area in the district town at noon. At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Saidul Islam, son of Abdul Momen, was a resident of Borobhita Boroloi Village in Fulbari Upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Saidul went to visit his grandmother-in-law in Fakirhat area of the upazila in the afternoon.
However, he came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a ceiling fan there at around 5pm, which left him critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.
Newashi Union Parishad Chairman Amzad Hossain Sarker confirmed the incident.  
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A woman was electrocuted and her daughter injured in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Nazma Begum, 45, was the wife of Md Al-Amin Hossain Moral, a resident of Jamalpur Village in the upazila.
Kaliganj PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque said Nazma Begum came in contact with a live electric wire at home in the area at night, which left her critically injured.
Nazma's daughter Fatema Begum, 17, also received injuries as she tried to save her mother.
The family members rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nazma Begum dead.


