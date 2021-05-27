Snakebites kill two in two districts

Two boys have died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Chapainawabganj, on Tuesday.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy died from snakebite in the district on Tuesday. Deceased Tamim, 8, was the son of Abdul Momin, a resident of Dakshinpara Bhormohani Village under Salanga Sadar Union.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Salanga Union Parishad (UP) Member Farid Uddin said a venomous snake bit Tamim nearby the house in the evening, which left him critically injured. The family members rushed him to a snake charmer in the area.

Later, he died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at around 10pm.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Azim, 15, was the son of Rafique, a resident of Adda Sherpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit the boy on Monday night while he was returning home from a local market, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.









