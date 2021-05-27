Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Countryside

Snakebites kill two in two districts

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Two boys have died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Chapainawabganj, on Tuesday.  
SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy died from snakebite in the district on Tuesday. Deceased Tamim, 8, was the son of Abdul Momin, a resident of Dakshinpara Bhormohani Village under Salanga Sadar Union.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Salanga Union Parishad (UP) Member Farid Uddin said a venomous snake bit Tamim nearby the house in the evening, which left him critically injured. The family members rushed him to a snake charmer in the area.
Later, he died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at around 10pm.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Azim, 15, was the son of Rafique, a resident of Adda Sherpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a venomous snake bit the boy on Monday night while he was returning home from a local market, which left him seriously injured.
Later, he was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 more contract corona in Kishoreganj
Litchi market vibrant at Gurudaspur of Natore
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram
Low-lying areas in coastal region flooded
3 electrocuted in three dists
Snakebites kill two in two districts
Mango plucking has been formally inaugurated at Barendra Agro Farm
Four killed, 12 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft