Four killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

Four people including a minor girl have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barishal, Bhola, Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

BARISHAL: A helper of a brick-laden trolley was killed in a road accident in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sunny, 18, son of A Halim, a resident of Saliabakpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley overturned after losing its control over the steering in Brahmankathi Village in the morning, which left its helper Sunny seriously injured.

He was taken to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banaripara Police Station (PS) Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Niha, 5, daughter of Bashir Hawlader of Ward No. 6 Char Gazi Village under Bhelumia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Niha came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila on Thursday.

However, a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Niha in the area on Tuesday afternoon, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bangabandhu Bridge West area of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ibne Ashwat, 25, son of Satwar Rahman of Dhubalhati Village in Sadar Upazila of Naogaon. He worked in a garments factory in Dhaka.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Md Mosaddeq Hossain said Ibne Ashwat was going to Dhaka riding by a motorcycle in the morning.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle in the new truck lane in Bagabandhu Bridge area at around 10am, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a road accident in the city on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Awal, 32. He is a motor worker by profession.

Assistant Deputy Director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Zakir Hossain said two buses of 'Hanif Paribahan' and 'Afia Paribahan' were collided head-on in Chauddapai area under Katakhali Police Station at around 2:15pm, which left Rabiul dead on the spot and at least 12 passengers of both buses injured.

The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the official added.









