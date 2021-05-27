Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Countryside

Four killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor girl have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barishal, Bhola, Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in two days.
BARISHAL: A helper of a brick-laden trolley was killed in a road accident in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sunny, 18, son of A Halim, a resident of Saliabakpur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley overturned after losing its control over the steering in Brahmankathi Village in the morning, which left its helper Sunny seriously injured.
He was taken to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banaripara Police Station (PS) Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Niha, 5, daughter of Bashir Hawlader of Ward No. 6 Char Gazi Village under Bhelumia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said Niha came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila on Thursday.
However, a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Niha in the area on Tuesday afternoon, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bangabandhu Bridge West area of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ibne Ashwat, 25, son of Satwar Rahman of Dhubalhati Village in Sadar Upazila of Naogaon. He worked in a garments factory in Dhaka.
Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Md Mosaddeq Hossain said Ibne Ashwat was going to Dhaka riding by a motorcycle in the morning.
At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle in the new truck lane in Bagabandhu Bridge area at around 10am, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.
He was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a road accident in the city on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rabiul Awal, 32. He is a motor worker by profession.
Assistant Deputy Director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Zakir Hossain said two buses of 'Hanif Paribahan' and 'Afia Paribahan' were collided head-on in Chauddapai area under Katakhali Police Station at around 2:15pm, which left Rabiul dead on the spot and at least 12 passengers of both buses injured.
The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 more contract corona in Kishoreganj
Litchi market vibrant at Gurudaspur of Natore
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram
Low-lying areas in coastal region flooded
3 electrocuted in three dists
Snakebites kill two in two districts
Mango plucking has been formally inaugurated at Barendra Agro Farm
Four killed, 12 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft