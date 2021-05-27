Six more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal divisions

Six more people have died of coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 533 here.

Meanwhile, some 211 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 34,082 in the division. Divisional Director of Health Dr Nazma Aktar confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.

He said the highest 309 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 81 people died in Rajshahi District.

Apart from this, 28 people died in Chapainawabganj, 38 in Naogaon, 21 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 30,951 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Tuesday morning while 3,795 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

BARISHAL: Three more people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday noon.

Of the newly deceased, one is from Barishal City, one in Barguna and another in Jhalakati districts.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 242 here.

Meanwhile, 122 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 15,362 in the division.

However, a total of 13,508 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.







