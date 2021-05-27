Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including two elderly men were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Natore, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Laxmipur, in four days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from a tree in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajib, 14, son of Abdur Rab, a resident of Kachuakhali Sugandha Abashan area under Pashchim Charumed Union.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad said locals spotted the body hanging from a tree in Sugandha Abashan area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police are investigating the matter whether the boy killed himself or it was a murder.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Body of an old man was recovered from a ditch in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Ujir Ali, 74.

According to local sources, Ujir Ali went missing at 11am on Monday from his house. On Tuesday morning, seeing his body floating in the ditch in Bilsha-Ruhai area of Khubjipur Union in the upazila, witnesses informed his family members.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a van-puller from a jute field in Rajoir Upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Motahar Dorji, 50, a resident of Majumderkandi Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Motahar went out of the house for Esha prayers on Sunday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body at a jute field in the area on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injury marks were found on the head of the body.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the decomposed body of a slaughtered man from a bathroom of a house in Sadar Upazila early Monday.

The owner of the house Shahidul Islam said one Khadiza Begum, of Muksudpur Upazila, rented the flat on May 3. On May 20, Khadiza brought one Sabuj, identifying him as her husband. After that, they were not seen at the flat.

As bad odour spread at early hours on Monday, neighbours informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a pond in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ali Ahmed, 70, son of late Ayub Ali Darbes, a resident of Haiderganj Bazar area under Char Ababeel Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Ali Ahmed went to a pond in Bottala area for performing oju on Saturday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body in the pond on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body. The body bore no injury marks.

Locals suspect that Ali Ahmed might have died of heart failure.







