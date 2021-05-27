Video
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:54 PM
Foreign News

Ramdev gets Rs 1,000cr defamation notice for remarks

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

NEW DELHI, May 26: Yoga guru Ramdev has been served a defamation notice by the Indian Medical Association's (IMA's) Uttarakhand division for his recent statements questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines. IMA said if Ramdev does not post a video countering his statements and tender a written apology within 15 days then Rs1,000 crore will be demanded from him.
The six-page notice describes the remarks by Ramdev as damaging to the reputation and the image of allopathy and around 2000 practitioners, who are part of the association. It has said the remarks of the yoga guru was a "criminal act" under section of 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Ramdev was seen reading out from his phone in the 140-second long video, which was shared widely on social media. "Allopathy is a stupid science. Firstly, hydroxychloroquine failed, the remdesivir failed… Plasma therapy effectiveness is now banned, the steroids have failed. Even Fabiflu and Ivermectin have also failed," he said.    -HT



