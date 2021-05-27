Video
Syria votes to extend Assad’s grip on power

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DAMASCUS, May 26: President Bashar al-Assad dismissed criticism of Syria's presidential election Wednesday as voters flocked to the polls in government-held areas despite Western accusations it was neither "free nor fair".
"Your opinions have zero value," Assad said, after voting with his British-born wife Asma in the Damascus suburb of Douma, a key rebel stronghold until its recapture by government forces three years ago.
The United States and the European Union said Tuesday the election was "neither free nor fair," and Syria's fragmented opposition has called it a "farce".
But they will watch powerless as Assad prepares to renew his grip on power.
Few doubt Assad will trounce his two virtually unknown challengers to win a fourth term, in a war-battered country mired in economic crisis.    -AFP


