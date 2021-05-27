

The full moon is seen during the 'Super Blood Moon' total eclipse in Hong Kong on May 26 as the heavens align to bring an extra-spectacular lunar eclipse. The first total lunar eclipse in two years will happen at the same time as the Moon is closest to Earth, in what astronomers say will be a once-in-a-decade show. The next Super Blood Moon is expected to take place in 2033. This eclipse will be different because it happens during a "Supermoon", when the Moon passes a mere 360,000 kilometres (225,000 miles) from Earth. Photo : Reuters