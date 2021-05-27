Johnson refuses to deny dismissing Covid as ‘scare story’

LONDON, May 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to deny that he initially dismissed coronavirus as "another scare story" and that he delayed a second lockdown because Covid was "only killing 80-year-olds", in a prime minister's questions dominated by claims made by his former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Taking place immediately after the first two-and-a-half-hour session of often extraordinary testimony by Cummings to MPs, Keir Starmer quizzed the prime minister repeatedly about Cummings' allegations.

The Labour leader specifically asked Johnson to say whether he had, in early 2020, played down concerns about coronavirus and objected to a lockdown in the autumn because Covid deaths were predominantly among older people. Both times the prime minister avoided the question.

Starmer repeated a series of Cummings' claims in the Commons, including his central charge that ministers "fell disastrously short" of what they should have achieved in the early stages of the pandemic, costing many lives. All this, Johnson responded, would be dealt with in the future public inquiry into the handling of Covid, calling Starmer "fixated, as ever, with the rear-view mirror". The Labour leader asked if Johnson, as claimed by Cummings on Wednesday morning, failed to initially realise the severity of Covid, "dismissing it as, 'another scare story, like the swine flu'".

Johnson replied: "I don't think anyone can credibly accuse this government of being complacent about the threat of this virus." He did not address the central element of the question.

Such was Johnson's scepticism about COVID-19, he even told officials he was considering getting the government's chief medical advisor to inject him with the novel coronavirus to show the public it was not a big threat, Cummings said. -REUTERS







