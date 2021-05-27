Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Sports

France hopes for IOC mercy after canoe confusion costs Tokyo berth

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

PARIS, MAY 26: The French and international canoe federations have thrown themselves on the mercy of the International Olympic Committee after a confusion over rules deprived Guillaume Burger of an Olympic berth.
The 32-year-old French sprint kayaker finished second in the K1 1,000m in Szeged, Hungary, on May 15. The top two finishers should have qualified automatically for Tokyo.
The next day, the International Canoe Federation disqualified Burger saying it made an error allowing him to compete.
Third-place finisher Lars Magne Ullvang of Norway took Olympic qualification.
With the number of athletes it can send to Tokyo limited, the canoe federation has quota rules to limit entries in qualifying competitions.
"We wrote to the international federation to ask if we were eligible," said Ludovic Roye, the French canoe federation technical director. "They replied 'yes' in writing."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tiger Woods seen without walking boot in Florida girl's Instagram post
Japan newspaper sponsoring Olympics joins cancellation chorus
France hopes for IOC mercy after canoe confusion costs Tokyo berth
Argentina exempts sport from pandemic restrictions as Copa looms
Lille goalie Maignan undergoes medical ahead of AC Milan move
Solskjaer 'confident' as Man Utd, Villarreal clash in Europa League final
Porto prepares as Portugal steps into the Champions League breach once again
2nd round of BCL to begin Monday


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft