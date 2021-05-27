France hopes for IOC mercy after canoe confusion costs Tokyo berth

PARIS, MAY 26: The French and international canoe federations have thrown themselves on the mercy of the International Olympic Committee after a confusion over rules deprived Guillaume Burger of an Olympic berth.

The 32-year-old French sprint kayaker finished second in the K1 1,000m in Szeged, Hungary, on May 15. The top two finishers should have qualified automatically for Tokyo.

The next day, the International Canoe Federation disqualified Burger saying it made an error allowing him to compete.

Third-place finisher Lars Magne Ullvang of Norway took Olympic qualification.

With the number of athletes it can send to Tokyo limited, the canoe federation has quota rules to limit entries in qualifying competitions.

"We wrote to the international federation to ask if we were eligible," said Ludovic Roye, the French canoe federation technical director. "They replied 'yes' in writing." -AFP







