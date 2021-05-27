Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Sports

Argentina exempts sport from pandemic restrictions as Copa looms

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BUENOS AIRES, MAY 26: Argentina on Tuesday announced an exemption for international sporting events from health restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, just under three weeks before hosting the Copa America.
The country's football association had to suspend all tournaments from last weekend as a nine-day lockdown came into effect, drawing concern that South America's showcase competition could be disrupted.
That news came just a day after the continent's governing body CONMEBOL stripped Colombia of Copa America co-hosting rights after the country asked to have the tournament postponed until the end of the year due to its problems tackling the pandemic and social unrest.
But a note published in Argentina's official government bulletin on Tuesday said that international sporting events would be exempted from some health restrictions.
Footballers taking part in the Copa America will not be tied to lockdown measures such as a ban on driving or taking part in training.
"Sporting authorities must guarantee established hygiene, security and transport conditions to preserve the health of the sportsmen and women as well as their working teams and people affected by the sporting event," the note stated.
Organizers will be responsible for ensuring that social distancing is applied where possible and that those taking part respect health measures when not competing or training.
Those taking part in the Copa America will also be barred from using public transport, which is reserved for health care workers.
The lockdown was announced by the government of President Alberto Fernandez last week with Argentina recording a daily average of 27,000 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths.
In total, 3.5 million out of the 45 million population have contracted the disease, with 75,000 dying.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tiger Woods seen without walking boot in Florida girl's Instagram post
Japan newspaper sponsoring Olympics joins cancellation chorus
France hopes for IOC mercy after canoe confusion costs Tokyo berth
Argentina exempts sport from pandemic restrictions as Copa looms
Lille goalie Maignan undergoes medical ahead of AC Milan move
Solskjaer 'confident' as Man Utd, Villarreal clash in Europa League final
Porto prepares as Portugal steps into the Champions League breach once again
2nd round of BCL to begin Monday


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft