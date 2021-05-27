Argentina exempts sport from pandemic restrictions as Copa looms

BUENOS AIRES, MAY 26: Argentina on Tuesday announced an exemption for international sporting events from health restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, just under three weeks before hosting the Copa America.

The country's football association had to suspend all tournaments from last weekend as a nine-day lockdown came into effect, drawing concern that South America's showcase competition could be disrupted.

That news came just a day after the continent's governing body CONMEBOL stripped Colombia of Copa America co-hosting rights after the country asked to have the tournament postponed until the end of the year due to its problems tackling the pandemic and social unrest.

But a note published in Argentina's official government bulletin on Tuesday said that international sporting events would be exempted from some health restrictions.

Footballers taking part in the Copa America will not be tied to lockdown measures such as a ban on driving or taking part in training.

"Sporting authorities must guarantee established hygiene, security and transport conditions to preserve the health of the sportsmen and women as well as their working teams and people affected by the sporting event," the note stated.

Organizers will be responsible for ensuring that social distancing is applied where possible and that those taking part respect health measures when not competing or training.

Those taking part in the Copa America will also be barred from using public transport, which is reserved for health care workers.

The lockdown was announced by the government of President Alberto Fernandez last week with Argentina recording a daily average of 27,000 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths.

In total, 3.5 million out of the 45 million population have contracted the disease, with 75,000 dying. -AFP







