2nd round of BCL to begin Monday

The second round of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football will begin from Monday (May 31) at two separate venues in the city.

The two venues are Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium and Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The decision has been taken at the Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) fourth virtual meeting held on Wednesday with Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president and PLMC's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, presided over the meeting.

Representatives of all participating clubs were also present in the meeting. The second round of the BCL will be held at empty stadium maintaining the health protocol and Covid-19 test has been mandatory for participating all the players, officials and referees before start of the league.

Besides, all players, coaches and officials will have to follow the Covid-19 testing process in every twenty one days during continuation of the league. -BSS









