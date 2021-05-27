

Sri Lanka's Shiran Fernando tests negative for Covid-19

Ahead of the first match on Sunday, Fernando along with bowling coach Chaminda Vaas and allrounder Isuru Udana were tested positive. Vaas and Udana though became negative, Fernando remained positive and had to isolate him.

Udana even played the first game on Sunday, which came under scrutiny after the positive cases.

Three days after that test, Fernando however came back negative, much to the relief of the Lankan side.

"He (Shiran Fernando) returned negative today after undergoing a Corona test yesterday," BCB physician Monjurul Hossain Chowdhury said on Wednesday. "He is now with the Sri Lanka team."

His positive tests could be 'false positive', suggested BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon earlier. Shiran Fernando recovered from the virus not so long ago.

"May be since he recovered from coronavirus a few days back, the PCR test detected dead RNA. There are times it [dead virus RNA] can stay in the body for 28 days. This is why we have once again sent for new tests. The same thing happened with Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who was negative twice before being positive. He said he had no symptoms and then he was sent again for test, which came back negative. It is indeed rare to be positive despite being in the bio-bubble," Papon said.

Sri Lanka had already lost the series after a 33-run and 103-run defeat by DLS in the first two matches. The third and final match will be held on Friday. -BSS







