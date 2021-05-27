Niaz shares 3rd position after 6th round in Asian Chess

GM Niaz Murshed earned four points after the sixth round games and shared third position along with other six players in the Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship

(Hybrid Chess) held on Wednesday.

After sixth round games, GM Enamul Hossain earned 3.5points, IM Abu Sufian Shakil bagged three points while IM Moahmmad Fahad Rahman and FM Subrota Biswas both shared 2.5 points.

In sixth round matches held today, GM Niaz Murshed beat Urtnasan Nasanjargal of Mongolia. GM Niaz played with white pieces to choose English opening and won against GM Nasanjargal at 48th moves. GM Razib beat Subrota Biswas. GM Razib played with white pieces against

Caro-Kann defense of FM Subrota and won at 29th moves. IM Shakil beat Jeremy Marticio of Philippines. IM Shakil played with white pieces against France defense of Jeremy and won 34th moves. IM Fahad lost to Urazayeb Arystanbek of Kazakistan. IM Fahad played with black pieces

in Queen's Gambit Declined and lost at 62nd moves.

The seventh round matches start tomorrow at 12pm (BST) with Bangladeshi players will play their games from the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room. -BSS





