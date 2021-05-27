

Saifuddin seems safe

He was taken to Evercare Hospital for a CT scan during the innings break. The scan revealed no danger and he seems safe at this moment.

"We have observed Saifuddin. He looks fine and he has no problem at the moment. We will observe him till tomorrow morning when we will be able to say whether he is fit for the game or not. According to the protocol, in case of head injury, one has to wait for 24 hours," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said here today.

Saifuddin, however, was kept in the squad for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, which the BCB announced today.

After being hit, Taskin Ahmed replaced Saifuddin as first concussion sub in ODI cricket history.

The incident happened in the 47th over of the first innings when DushmanthaChameera fired in a quick bouncer as the Bangladesh all-rounder tried to play a hook shot. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old was deceived by the pace of the ball and got a severe hit on the helmet. As the ball went towards cover point region, his partner Mushfiqur Rahim called for a quick single. Saifuddin, who was feeling the effects of the blow, was slow to react and eventually got run-out as KusalMendis got a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

Saif, who scored 11, contributed to Bangladesh's inning rebuilding as he shared 48 off 51 with Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh finally won the game by 103 runs through DLS and wrapped up three-match series. -BSS



