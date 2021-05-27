

History beckons Shakib

The ace allrounder will get the chance in the third ODI when Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

With an unassailable 2-0 lead, Bangladesh will be eying to clean sweep the series against Sri Lanka.

Despite being not in form with willow, Shakib took three wickets including 2-38 in the second game, which helped him emulate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the highest wicket taker for Bangladesh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram for highest-wicket in a single venue.

Former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has 269 wickets in 218 matches and Shakib reached 269-wicket mark in 211 matches during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Wasim Akram holds the record for most wickets in a single venue, taking 122 wickets in 77 matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Left-arm spinner Shakib claimed 122 wickets in 84 matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium so far.

Even if Shakib fails to grab those two records by his own in the third match, it is sure that he would get the mark at any time in his career if he doesn't retire from cricket abruptly. -BSS







