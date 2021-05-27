Team's practice match against Sk Jamal today

Bangladesh national football team will play a practice match against former champion of Bangladesh Premier League Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club today (Thursday) at 4:00pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium before flying for Qatar to play the FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers.

There is a good news for the booters that the team management has finally decided to go to Qatar on Friday, two days prior to the prescheduled date.

Bangladesh team has three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China to play in the Arab state. In the first match, it will meet Afghanistan on 3rd June and will face India in the second match on 7th June and Oman in third match on 15th June.

The boys were primarily scheduled to fly for Qatar on 23rd May to play the qualifiers. But Qatar officials failed to ensure necessary facilities there. Afterwards, the team officials took an initiative to send the boys to Saudi Arabia to cope with the condition and play a few practice matches against some local teams and that time, Saudi officials failed to provide the team with necessary documents to slacken the mandatory quarantine period after reaching the country.

So, the team management came into sense and now sending the boys on 28th May so that they can complete the mandatory quarantine period a few days before the first match and do practice there. Team manager Iqbal Hossain confirmed media about it on Wednesday after team's practice at BNS. In the meantime, Bangladesh head coach James Day Jamie had worked on the defence department on Wednesday at practice.








