Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:51 PM
Naim Sheikh added to squad for 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the team for third and final one-day International game against Sri Lanka adding only opener Naim Sheikh to the previous
15-member squad for the first two matches.
Bangladesh had already wrapped up the series, winning the first game by 33 runs and second one by 103 runs through DLS method. The third match is on Friday.
Even though the match is dead-rubber now, the Bangladesh will be keen to attain the 10 points, the match offers, with qualification to the 2023 World Cup in mind.
Naim Sheikh was amongst the four players who were kept stand by.
Sheikh made his ODI against Zimbabwe last year in a match in which Liton Das hammered 176, the highest individual knock by a Bangladeshi batsman in ODI format.
Although he was a regular member in T20 squad, couldn't make way in the ODI team thereafter.
But his inclusion raised a speculation of the axe of Liton Das, who couldn't make any significant contribution to the side since his epic 176. After that innings, Liton scored just 91 runs in eight matches with the highest of just 25 that came in the last match. In between he couldn't open the account in three matches.
Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Naim Sheikh.
Stand by: Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Aminul Islam Biplob.     -BSS


