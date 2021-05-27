Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Sports

Superb Mehidy rises to No.2 in ICC ODI rankings

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Superb Mehidy rises to No.2 in ICC ODI rankings

Superb Mehidy rises to No.2 in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz achieved his highest position in ICC ODI players rankings by grabbing second spot.
He became only the third bowler from Bangladesh to be ranked among the top two after a fine showing in the first two matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka.
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult retained the top position with 737 rating points. Mehidy rose to No.2 from fifth position in the latest rankings announced by ICC on Wednesday. His rating point is now 725 and given the form, he has the chance to leapfrog Boult in next week's rankings since the Kiwi bowler has no ODI scheduled in the recent time.
Mehidy reached the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010.
Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Mustafizur's best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018.
Mushfiqur Rahim, player of the match in both ODIs, has moved up four places to a career-best 14th position after scoring 84 and 125. Mahmudullah has advanced two places to 38th position after his scores of 54 and 41.
For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's haul of three for 44 in the second match has lifted him 11 places to joint-61st along with compatriot PWH de Siva, who too has advanced eight places.
Dhananjaya de Silva (up nine places to 83rd) and Lakshan Sandakan (up nine places to 94th) are among the other bowlers to gain in the latest weekly update that also includes performances in the two-match series between the Netherlands and Scotland, ICC said in a press release.
Scotland batsman Richard Berrington's knock of 41 in the first match of the series played in Rotterdam has lifted him two places to joint-72nd while the Netherlands' opener Max O'Dowd's 102-ball 82 in the same match sees him progress 11 places to 150th.
Scotland's new-ball bowler Alasdair Evans has moved up 10 places to 89th after his five-wicket haul in the second match helped his team draw the series 1-1. BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tiger Woods seen without walking boot in Florida girl's Instagram post
Japan newspaper sponsoring Olympics joins cancellation chorus
France hopes for IOC mercy after canoe confusion costs Tokyo berth
Argentina exempts sport from pandemic restrictions as Copa looms
Lille goalie Maignan undergoes medical ahead of AC Milan move
Solskjaer 'confident' as Man Utd, Villarreal clash in Europa League final
Porto prepares as Portugal steps into the Champions League breach once again
2nd round of BCL to begin Monday


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft