Virtual meeting on peace activities in pandemic era

HWPL's 8th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace was held online and attended by 3,000 people from 150 countries around the world.

The event is held annually by an international peace NGO named Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) in association with its affiliated groups, International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Women's Peace Group (IWPG).

With several cases of international partnership for peace building projects endorsed by youth and women organizations categorized by each region - Africa, Europe, and Asia. This year's event was aimed to discuss a citizen-led peace movement and cooperation to promote coexistence and harmony in the global community and to overcome global challenges that stem from hatred, conflicts, misunderstanding and lack of communication in this current pandemic era. The event commemorated the Declaration of World Peace, proclaimed on May 25th in 2013, which contains not only the cooperation of each state to establish international law for peace and the role of the media.

Chairwoman Pascale Isho Warda of Hammurabi Human Rights Organization(HHRO) in Iraq, who was appointed as Minister of Migration and Displacement by the UN from 2004 to 2005, introduced a legislation project of law that prevents violence against women and children in cooperation with IWPG.

Regarding the importance of peace activities through education, she said, "We need to learn the mechanism of guiding everyone to become a tool of peace, strengthening from daily life, and sometimes throughout the simplest matter of life, starting with personal peace with oneself, in the family, and with others."

Ven. Ashin Htavara, General Secretary of All Burmese Monks Representative Committee in Norway, who went through the Saffron Revolution in 2007, stated that 3 HWPL Peace Libraries were established in Payapon, Myanmar and that a fourth library is currently being prepared.

"There are too few libraries for children in Myanmar. I wanted to give hope to these little children. In the future, the library will conduct peace education, peace activities, and peace campaigns, and we will do everything that can help achieve peace," he said.









