Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:50 PM
Govt mulls nat’l water grid line: LGRD Minister

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said on Wednesday the government plans to launch National Water Grid Line to ensure safe water supply across the country, including the coastal areas.
He said this while addressing virtually the Governing Board Meeting-2021 at The Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM).
He also called on member states to launch inter-border water grid lines to deal with regional water issues. Safe drinking water supply has become a challenge not only in the coastal areas but also in some other parts of the country, Tajul said. This challenge would be met if water could be supplied through zones and sub-zones via the National Water Grid Line, he mentioned.     -UNB


