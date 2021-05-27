Video
Thursday, 27 May, 2021
Home Back Page

Dakkhinkhan Murder

Imam Abdur Rahman remanded

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Court Correspondent

Abdur Rahman, Imam of Sardarbari Jame Mosque of Dakkhinkhan, was placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday for allegedly killing his paramour's husband.
Metropolitan Magistrate Niva Khayer Jessy passed the order after the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Sub Inspector Anjan Kumar Sarker of   Dakkhinkhan  police produced him before the court with a ten - day remand prayer for questioning.
 Earlier on Tuesday, a team   of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered severed body parts of a RMG factory worker Azharul Islam from a septic tank of a mosque in city's Dakshinkhan area .
Later the RAB detained Imam Abdur Rahim of the mosque in this connection.
Gleaning information from him, the elite force, later, recovered six parts of the body-- two hands, two legs, head and other parts--- from the septic tank of the mosque.
During initial questioning, Abdur Rahim confessed to the killing
He used to visit Azharul's house as they had developed a good relationship. During several visits, he had developed an emotional attachment to Azharul's wife.
For this, the Imam had planned to kill Azharul for removing a barrier to his intimate relationship. He made him unconscious by mixing toxic chemicals in his food, tied up his hands and legs and killed him.


