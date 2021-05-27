Ex-MP Awal sent to jail

Former Lawmaker MA Awal was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over the murder of Shahin Uddin, a resident of capital's Pallabi area, on 16 May.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter passed the order as he was produced on completion of a four- day remand.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Awal, the main accused and alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder, from Bhairab area early Thursday.

Shahin Uddin was hacked to death in broad daylight on 16 May in front of his son having been called to resolve a land dispute.









