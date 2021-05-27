Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Business

Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi

Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 26: Trading and marketing of litchi has reached peak everywhere in the region involving hundreds of labourers both males and females in harvesting, segregating and transportation of the delicious seasonal fruit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market sources said harvest has been continuing in full swing with plenty of supply, but the pandemic for the second consecutive time has brought frustration among the public in general including litchi growers, traders and the consumers this season.
Foyzullah Chowdhury, a development activist in the city, said Rajshahi has a long tradition of brisk business of various summer fruits especially litchi and mango.
But, this year's low production of the seasonal mouth-watering fruit has frustrated many of the growers and traders.
Even so, the juicy fruit litchi has appeared in the local markets including Rajshahi city and its adjacent areas.
Seasonal traders set up makeshift shops at different points in the city especially Shaheb Bazar, Bindurmore, Laxmipur Bazar, Sheroil Bus Terminal, Railway station and Court bazaar with the eye-catching fruit.
Trader Faridul Islam at New Market gate area said on Tuesday that many farmers are harvesting litchi with the hope of getting legitimate money.
He, however, said the market price of the mouth-watering fruit is comparatively high this season due to the less production. A comfortable situation everywhere in the society is very important to make any business profitable, Islam added. Considering the low supply amid high demand, traders say prices may rise.
Alim Uddin, a farmer of Duary village under Paba upazila, said he brought his litchis to the local wholesale market for sale on Monday. "Price is good but the production was frustrating against expectations," he added.
Dr Alim Uddin, principal scientific officer of Fruit Research Station, told BSS that litchi is grown well in Rajshahi and Dinajpur districts in the country's northwest region but the fruit of Ishwardi is very delicious and famous across the country.
In Rajshahi, there are around 380 hectares of litchi orchards with the creation of new ones. He said commercial farming of some of the fruits especially mango and litchi is gradually being enhanced in the region.
Ishwardi is now being adjudged as capital of litchi as it possesses commercial litchi orchards on more than 3,000 hectares with around three lakh trees. Age of two lakh trees is above 15 years. Apart from this, there are scores of litchi trees on homesteads and adjacent areas throughout the   upazila.
Number of trees is gradually increasing here as the farming is being proved as profitable, said Dr Alim Uddin.
He said around 230 crore litchis were produced here this season valued at around Taka 400 crore.
He said the yield of litchi has been affected to some extent due to the scorching heat and rainless condition of the season.
Presently, every 100 pieces of local variety litchi are selling at rates between Taka 200 and 250, Madrazi, Bombay and China-3 varieties at rates between Taka 250 and 300 and aristocrat Bedana varieties in between Taka 300 and 350 in the local markets.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High prices, scarce supply douse burning US housing market
Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume work
Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi
IMF staff reach deal with Egypt on final loan disbursal
bKash app locates agents, merchants, ATMs, care centre
Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba
‘Bangladesh perfect example of innovation-driven development'


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft