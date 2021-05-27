Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Business

IMF staff reach deal with Egypt on final loan disbursal

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

WASHINGTON, May 26: IMF staff on Tuesday announced they had reached an agreement with Egypt over an economic program that would release the final tranche of a $5.2 billion loan approved last year.
Once approved by the board of the International Monetary Fund, the second performance review would release the last $1.6 billion from the one-year aid plan approved in June 2020.
Celine Allard, who led the IMF team, praised Cairo, saying the "strong performance and commitment helped achieve the program's objectives of maintaining macroeconomic stability during the pandemic while protecting necessary social and health spending and implementing key structural reforms."
She said the Egyptian economy has "shown resilience."
The IMF projects economic growth of 2.5 percent this year and 5.7 percent in 2022.
"However, uncertainty remains against the backdrop of lingering pandemic-related risks," Allard said.
The Washington-based crisis lender also provided a $2.8 billion emergency loan for Cairo in May 2020 specifically to deal with the impact of the pandemic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High prices, scarce supply douse burning US housing market
Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume work
Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi
IMF staff reach deal with Egypt on final loan disbursal
bKash app locates agents, merchants, ATMs, care centre
Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba
‘Bangladesh perfect example of innovation-driven development'


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft