Walton launches new models of Solid State Drives

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched several new models of Solid State Drives (SSDs) in the market.

DRAM (Dynamic random access memory) cache is the main attraction of SATA (Serial AT Attachment) and M.2 NVMe two form factor SSDs which will ensure high speed of the computing devices. Users will get faster read and write speed on their laptop or desktop, says a press release.

SSDs are currently very popular and widely used as the main storage of computers. SSD is being used in almost all computers as storage instead of old hard disk drives. All the activities of the computer are faster with the SSDs, increasing the boot speed of the operating system. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has been manufacturing and marketing this storage device for several years.

In three form factor- SATA III, M.2 SATA III and M.2 NVMe- of 2.5-inch of Walton SSDs are available in the market. Walton has also recently launched more advanced state-of-the-art storage devices.

According to officials, the 2.5-inch SATA III SSD without DRAM cache is available in 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 terabyte. Prices range from BDT 2,250 to BDT 10,950. 256 and 512 GB SSDs of the same category with DRAM cache are priced at BDT 4,450 and BDT 6,750 respectively. The same capacity SATA M.2 SSD is priced at BDT 3,250 and BDT 5,950 respectively.

Walton's M.2 NVMe 256 and 512 GB SSDs without DRAM cache, are priced at BDT 3,550 and BDT 6,250 respectively while the 256, 512 GB and 1 terabyte SSDs with DRAM cache of the same category are priced at BDT 4,550; 6,950 and 14,550 respectively. Walton has been providing after sales service for up to 3 years based on models.

Rakib Bin Quader, product manager of Walton memory devices, said that the 2.5-inch SATA III form factor memory devices are suitable for use on motherboards of almost all models of computers and laptops.

So customers can upgrade their computer to this high speed storage device by replacing the old hard disk drive. Modern motherboard has slots for the use of these two types of memory devices, SATA III and NVMe of M.2. The new models of storage devices have been launched to ensure that customers can easily increase the efficiency of their computer according to their needs and budget.























