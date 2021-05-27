Marico launches initiative to educate underprivileged girls

Marico Bangladesh's vibrant hair oil brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool, in association with Amal Foundation, has launched a special initiative to support the education of underprivileged girls.

This initiative, which will continue throughout the month of May, aims to donate to Amal Foundation's Education Fund for Disadvantaged Girls through active online participation, which includes the sharing of a special video to raise awareness and especially designed for this initiative, says a press release.

To participate in the fund-raising initiative, people need to share the video featuring Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and directed by renowned film maker Amitabh Reza which is available on the Facebook handle of Amal Foundation: https://www.facebook.com/amalbangladesh/ and Parachute Advansed Beliphool in the following link: https://www.facebook.com/PABeliphool/

Parachute Advansed Beliphool will donate Tk. 2 for each share of the video on social media, meaning the higher the number of shares online, the higher the donations and therefore calls upon all consumers and viewers to share this video and join the purpose of educating girls and helping them envision their perfect future. Additionally, Parachute Advansed Beliphool has also donated Tk. 3 lakhs to Amal Foundation.

"This campaign by Parachute Advansed Beliphool in developing the future of underprivileged girls by supporting their education and reflects the possibility that every girl can aspire to a perfect future of their dreams," the press release quoted Actress Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, brand ambassador of Parachute Advansed Beliphool as saying.

Esrat Karim Eve, director and founder of Amal Foundation, commented, "We believe this collaboration with Parachute Advansed Beliphool will help to create awareness and educate and empower disadvantaged girls."

Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "The purpose of this campaign is to show that everyone has the right to prepare for a perfect future irrespective of their socio-economic background. Parachute Advansed Beliphool will continue to drive the purpose of empowering women to prepare for and pursue their own perfect future."



