Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Business

Marico launches initiative to educate underprivileged girls

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh's vibrant hair oil brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool, in association with Amal Foundation, has launched a special initiative to support the education of underprivileged girls.
This initiative, which will continue throughout the month of May, aims to donate to Amal Foundation's Education Fund for Disadvantaged Girls through active online participation, which includes the sharing of a special video to raise awareness and especially designed for this initiative, says a press release.
To participate in the fund-raising initiative,  people need to share the video featuring Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and directed by renowned film maker Amitabh Reza which is available on the Facebook handle of Amal Foundation:  https://www.facebook.com/amalbangladesh/  and Parachute Advansed Beliphool in the following link: https://www.facebook.com/PABeliphool/
Parachute Advansed Beliphool will donate Tk. 2 for each share of the video on social media, meaning the higher the number of shares online, the higher the donations and therefore calls upon all consumers and viewers to share this video and join the purpose of educating girls and helping them envision their perfect future. Additionally, Parachute Advansed Beliphool has also donated Tk. 3 lakhs to Amal Foundation.
"This campaign by Parachute Advansed Beliphool in developing the future of underprivileged girls by supporting their education and reflects the possibility that every girl can aspire to a perfect future of their dreams," the press release quoted Actress Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, brand ambassador of Parachute Advansed Beliphool as saying.
Esrat Karim Eve, director and founder of Amal Foundation, commented, "We believe this collaboration with Parachute Advansed Beliphool will help to create awareness and  educate and empower disadvantaged girls."
Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "The purpose of this campaign is to show that everyone has the right to prepare for a perfect future irrespective of their socio-economic background. Parachute Advansed Beliphool will continue to drive the purpose of empowering women to prepare for and pursue their own perfect future."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High prices, scarce supply douse burning US housing market
Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume work
Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi
IMF staff reach deal with Egypt on final loan disbursal
bKash app locates agents, merchants, ATMs, care centre
Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba
‘Bangladesh perfect example of innovation-driven development'


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft