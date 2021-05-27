

BSTI to ensure proper testing and standards certification

He was speaking on Tuesday, at a Virtual Dialogue on Identifying the Challenges and Measuring Gaps of Present Standardization Capability in Bangladesh for Export Potential Products.

He also said BSTI has taken two projects on setting up 90 laboratories for product standardization and certificate issuing and establish its logistics infrastructure in 10 more districts.

However, it takes six months to complete the adaptation of an international standards, it takes more than three years to set a product standard. Thus, international product standards adaptation is more time saving than setting up new product standards.

BSTI welcomes the recommendations and suggestions from the private sector. Close coordination among the stakeholders will help the government to reach export target, export market expansion and export diversification, said he.

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in collaboration with IFC-WBG organized the webinar.

While Moderating dialogue, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum in the beginning delineated the objectives of the Dialogue informed that in order to become successful and competitive exporter in the current global market, they must be ensured that their products fulfill the strict requirements of quality demanded by the foreign markets.

In this respect up to date information on technical regulations specified in standards or technical regulation set by WTO as demanded by the foreign markets is very important.

Dr. Syed Humayun Kabir, Former Director General, SARSO, SAARC made the keynote presentation on the importance of standard setting for Potential Export Products (PEP). He focused on identifying gaps of PEP in existing BSTI standards, identifying international standards for shortlisted PEP for plastics, leather and leather goods, and light engineering, and developing recommendations to harmonize those additional standards. Having discussed the present standard infrastructure of Bangladesh, he shared the list of 42 potential export products identified by BUILD out of which 12 products were shortlisted.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) President Shamim Ahmed, Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association President MD. Abdul Razzaque, World Bank Private Sector Specialist Hosna Ferdous Sumi, BSTI Director Nilufa Haque, BUET teacher Prof Dr Dr. Aloke Kumar Mozumder, LFMEAB Executive Director Kazi Roushan Ara Shumi, Runner Group Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, MD. Towhidur Rahman of BAB, K.M. Iqbal Hossain of BPGMEA, Salahuddin of PRAN RFL Group, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam of Apex Footwear Ltd, Leather Technologist Sikder Abu Naser, BSTI Deputy Director Zohura Sikder, also spoke at the event among others.







