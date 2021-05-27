Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Business

Turkmenistan begins capital expansion despite economic crisis

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

May 26: Authorities in Turkmenistan broke ground on what they say will be a major expansion of the capital Ashgabat on Tuesday, state media showed, despite the Central Asian country's long-running economic crisis.
The secretive authoritarian state is almost wholly dependent on natural gas exports and has struggled to recover from the global energy price slump in 2014 that battered the local manat currency and plunged many citizens into poverty.
But a state newspaper on Tuesday carried a pledge from autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov to continue investing "huge sums of money" to turn the capital into "one of the most prosperous cities in the world".
The grandiose project gets underway despite Berdymukhamedov noting in a rare admission earlier this year that the country was struggling to pare down foreign debt, and authorities have not disclosed a price tag or timeline for Ashgabat's expansion.
Berdymukhamedov acknowledged at the groundbreaking ceremony that sourcing materials could be challenging "because of the situation with the coronavirus" -- a disease his country has yet to acknowledge any cases of.
The ceremony took place the same day the capital -- whose name translates as "city of love" -- marked its 140th anniversary.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High prices, scarce supply douse burning US housing market
Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume work
Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi
IMF staff reach deal with Egypt on final loan disbursal
bKash app locates agents, merchants, ATMs, care centre
Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba
‘Bangladesh perfect example of innovation-driven development'


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft