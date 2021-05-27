Turkmenistan begins capital expansion despite economic crisis

May 26: Authorities in Turkmenistan broke ground on what they say will be a major expansion of the capital Ashgabat on Tuesday, state media showed, despite the Central Asian country's long-running economic crisis.

The secretive authoritarian state is almost wholly dependent on natural gas exports and has struggled to recover from the global energy price slump in 2014 that battered the local manat currency and plunged many citizens into poverty.

But a state newspaper on Tuesday carried a pledge from autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov to continue investing "huge sums of money" to turn the capital into "one of the most prosperous cities in the world".

The grandiose project gets underway despite Berdymukhamedov noting in a rare admission earlier this year that the country was struggling to pare down foreign debt, and authorities have not disclosed a price tag or timeline for Ashgabat's expansion.

Berdymukhamedov acknowledged at the groundbreaking ceremony that sourcing materials could be challenging "because of the situation with the coronavirus" -- a disease his country has yet to acknowledge any cases of.

The ceremony took place the same day the capital -- whose name translates as "city of love" -- marked its 140th anniversary. -AFP

