German property giants agree to limit rent hikes after major merger

BERLIN, May 26: Germany's top property group Vonovia said Tuesday it will sell around 20,000 apartments to the city of Berlin and limit rent increases in the capital following a planned 19-billion-euro merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen.

"The people of this city are not happy with our companies and the current state of the housing market, so we need a new start," said Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch at a joint press conference with Berlin mayor Michael Mueller.

In a move which Mueller called "hugely significant", Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen pledged to limit rent hikes until 2026 in Berlin, which has been hit for years by runaway prices and a lack of affordable housing.

Vonovia said it had agreed to cap rent increases at one percent per year in the next three years, and also offer the city government 20,000 apartments.

The merger, announced late Monday, comes in the midst of a fierce ideological battle over housing in the German capital.

The local Berlin government's flagship rent freeze policy was recently thrown out by Germany's highest court, while tens of thousands have signed a petition to expropriate assets from major property companies. -AFP

















