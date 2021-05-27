Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results       
Home Business

US chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

MANASSAS, May 26: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories.
Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated the government funding would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip production and research - including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms.
"We just need the federal money ... to unlock private capital," Raimondo said, adding, "it could be seven, could be eight, could be nine, could be 10 new factories in America by the time we're done."
She said she expected states will compete for federal funding for chip facilities and that the Commerce department would have a transparent process for awarding funding.
A global shortage of seminconductor chips, caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic, has affected automakers and other industries. Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have cut production this year due to the shortage.
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, said at Monday's event he thought the funds could result in "seven to 10" new fabrication plants. "This is not going to solve this overnight," Warner said. "It will take years for the Commerce Department to make these investments."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High prices, scarce supply douse burning US housing market
Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume work
Litchi trading goes on amid C-19 in Rajshahi
IMF staff reach deal with Egypt on final loan disbursal
bKash app locates agents, merchants, ATMs, care centre
Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba
‘Bangladesh perfect example of innovation-driven development'


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft