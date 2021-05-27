Video
BD, Japanese firms interact in 17-day online event

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Thirty leading Bangladeshi companies are participating in more than 309 Business to Business (B2B) meetings with the Japanese firms through a 17-day online business matching event.
The business matching event began on Monday and it will continue up to June 11, said a press release on Wednesday.
United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO),Tokyo has organised the program with the support of Bangladesh Embassy in Japan and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI).
HAISON International, an investor advisory firm of Bangladesh is coordinating the program.
During the event, the Bangladesh companies will introduce their company for partnership with the participating Japanese companies in the areas of infrastructure, real estate, construction, special economic zone, container terminal, logistics, freight forwarding, cargo ship, dredging, plastic recycling, auto parts, renewable energy, home appliances, leasing of industrial land and building, internet services, IT engineering, health services, medical devices, chemicals, textiles and specialised apparels, business support, audit, accounting and taxation, general insurance, food and agro processing.    -BSS


