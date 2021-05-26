7 BNP men get bail in case over attack on Hasina’s motorcade in 2002

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to seven leader and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in a case filed on charge of attacking a motorcade of the then opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira in 2002.

They are former general secretary of Satkhira Bar Association Advocate Abdus Sattar, Advocate Abdus Samad, Golam Rasul, Rakib, Zahirul, Shahabuddin and Monirul Islam.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir granted the bail to seven out of 18 who were filed separate petition, seeking bail in the case.

The court said it would give the order on the bail prayers of the rest 11 on Sunday.

Lawyer AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon along with Advocate Gazi Mohoshin appeared for the petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Additional Attorney General SM Munir and Deputy Attorney General Yahiya Dulal represented the state.

Additional attorney general SM Munier told journalists that the government would file appeal against the HC bail order.

On the other hand, accused petitioners' lawyer Mahbub Uddin Khokon said the HC granted them bail as there is no specific allegation against them of attacking the motorcade.

On February 4 this year, Satkhira Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced 50 leaders and activists of BNP to jail in the case. The then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina went to Satkhira to visit a freedom fighter's wife, who was raped and admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital on August 30 in 2002.

On her way back to Magura from the hospital, BNP leaders and activists attacked Sheikh Hasina's motorcade at around 11:30pm when it reached BNP office in Satkhira's Kalaroa upazila.

Hasina survived the attack, but many Awami League leaders, including then District Awami League Convener Engineer Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Central Awami League leader Fatema Zaman Sathi, Abdul Matin, Jobaidul Haque Russell and Shahidul Haque Jibon were injured. Several journalists from Satkhira were injured.

Kalaroa's commander of freedom fighters Mohammad Moslem Uddin filed a case against 27 for the attack which was later dismissed due to not being recorded at the police station.

The case revived on October 15 in 2014 and investigating officer of that time pressed charges against 50 BNP men.







