Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Front Page

Expatriates Remittance

BB receives $156.8b in 20 days of May

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh expatriates have sent a record amount of remittances despite the global epidemic. According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, the amount of remittances received in the banking channel in the first 20 days of this month has exceeded the figure for the whole of May last year.
According to the Bangladesh Bank, in the first 20 days of May, expatriates sent remittances of US$156.8 billion. In the whole of May last year (31 days) remittances came to $150.46 billion. As a result, remittances of $80.2 million more than in a whole month      have come in 20 days.
If the pace of expatriate income continues, remittance collection will exceed $2.4 billion by the end of May, said Sirajul Islam, a spokesman for Bangladesh Bank. "Remittances sent by expatriates have become a blessing not only for expatriates but for the entire economy," he said.
Meanwhile, data from Bangladesh Bank says that in April last year, expatriate Bangladeshis sent remittances worth $2.06 billion, which is about 90 per cent more than the same month of the previous year. In April last year, remittances came to $109 million.
Earlier, expatriates sent record remittances in July last year. Expatriates sent about $2.6 billion in remittances that month. Never before has so much remittance come in a single month. According to the data, remittances have crossed the milestone of $20 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (July-April). Never before has so much remittance come to Bangladesh.
In the first 10 months of the last 2019-20 fiscal year, remittances came to $14.86 billion. In the current financial year, remittances have increased by 39 per cent in 10 months.
According to the central bank, remittances sent by expatriates in the fiscal year 2019-2020 were $18.2 billion. In the financial year 2018-19, a record amount of remittance was collected in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US calls for ‘transparent’ new probe into Covid origins
7 BNP men get bail in case over attack on Hasina’s motorcade in 2002
BB receives $156.8b in 20 days of May
Last respects to Habibullah Siraji
Businesses may get tax, VAT exemptions in next budget
40 more lives lost to C-19, 1,675 new cases in 24 hrs
PM for building modern, environ-friendly TSC at DU
Teen gang culture on the rise


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft