BB receives $156.8b in 20 days of May

Bangladesh expatriates have sent a record amount of remittances despite the global epidemic. According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, the amount of remittances received in the banking channel in the first 20 days of this month has exceeded the figure for the whole of May last year.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, in the first 20 days of May, expatriates sent remittances of US$156.8 billion. In the whole of May last year (31 days) remittances came to $150.46 billion. As a result, remittances of $80.2 million more than in a whole month have come in 20 days.

If the pace of expatriate income continues, remittance collection will exceed $2.4 billion by the end of May, said Sirajul Islam, a spokesman for Bangladesh Bank. "Remittances sent by expatriates have become a blessing not only for expatriates but for the entire economy," he said.

Meanwhile, data from Bangladesh Bank says that in April last year, expatriate Bangladeshis sent remittances worth $2.06 billion, which is about 90 per cent more than the same month of the previous year. In April last year, remittances came to $109 million.

Earlier, expatriates sent record remittances in July last year. Expatriates sent about $2.6 billion in remittances that month. Never before has so much remittance come in a single month. According to the data, remittances have crossed the milestone of $20 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (July-April). Never before has so much remittance come to Bangladesh.

In the first 10 months of the last 2019-20 fiscal year, remittances came to $14.86 billion. In the current financial year, remittances have increased by 39 per cent in 10 months.

According to the central bank, remittances sent by expatriates in the fiscal year 2019-2020 were $18.2 billion. In the financial year 2018-19, a record amount of remittance was collected in the country.





