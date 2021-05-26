

Last respects to Habibullah Siraji

Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Bangla Academy premises, which was conducted by Bangla Academy Director Hasan Kabir.

Siraji's body was first taken to the Nazrul Mancha of Bangla Academy at 10:00am where people from all strata paid their last tributes to him.

Led by Bangla Academy Secretary AHM Lokman, officers and employees of Bangla Academy paid their last respect to the late director general there. Family members of the late poet were also present.

On behalf of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, State Minister K M Khalid and Cultural Secretary M Badrul Arefin paid tributes by laying wreaths on his coffin.

Members of various socio-political and cultural organizations also paid their tributes to poet and writer Habibullah Siraji by placing wreaths.

On behalf of Bangladesh Awami League, Asim Kumar Ukil, Afzal Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Barrister Biplob Barua, Sayem Khan and Humayun Kabir Dhali paid homage to Siraji by placing wreaths on the coffin.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Samad and Rabindra University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Biswajit Ghosh and Nirmal Ranjan Guha of Awami Swechchhasebak League and Afzalur Rahman also paid tributes to Poet Siraji.

Besides, leaders of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Jatiya Kabita Parishad (JKP), Bangladesh Gyan O Srijanshil Samity, Bangladesh Chhatra League Central Committee and Dhaka University Committee, Writers Club Bangladesh, Bengal Foundation, Bangladesh Press Council and Bangladesh Abritti Shilpi Sangsad also paid their last tributes to the poet.

Habibullah Siraji passed away at a hospital in the capital on Monday night. He was 72. He was on life support at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital since April 27 due to stomach-related complications.

He passed away at 11pm, Bangla Academy Secretary and acting Director General AHM Lokman said.

Siraji was hospitalised on April 25 and shifted to the ICU due to severe complication in his intestine and the digestive system. A medical board was formed for his treatment. The poet had undergone an operation on April 27.

He had other health complications including peptic ulcer, Lokman said.









