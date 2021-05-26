Businesses may get tax, VAT exemptions in next budget

Business houses may be exempted from income tax and VAT (value added tax) to protect businesses from the damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic and to create an investment-friendly environment in fiscal year (2021-22).

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources, the tax rate of the company non-listed on the stock exchange may be reduced from the existing 32.5 per cent to 30 per cent. To encourage a single-person company, the tax rate could be reduced to 25 per cent. Apart from this, the tax rate may remain unchanged for other companies. In addition, businesses (general dealers, wholesalers, etc.) that make a profit at a very low rate can be made business friendly by changing the income tax and VAT rates. The existing advance tax (or advance tax) on raw materials for the manufacturing sector may be reduced. The rate of VAT evasion penalty may also be reduced.

On the other hand, despite various criticisms, there is an opportunity to invest black money by making some changes. With some changes in the tax on bank deposit income, students under school banking may be given some tax exemptions. But at the same time there will be some steps to bring transparency in business. Some changes in the tax system may be announced to encourage gold import in a legal way.

On June 3, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to propose the budget for the next 2021-22 fiscal year in Parliament. Sources said that he can make these announcements while submitting the proposal. Meanwhile, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI), one of the most influential traders' organizations, has demanded a tax reduction of 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the next three years.

The concerned officials have already held a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the revenue-related changes in the budget. At the beginning of the last budget, the revenue collection target of the NBR was set at Tk 3 lakh 30 thousand crore. However, as the coronavirus situation has not improved, the revenue collection is much less than expected.

According to the NBR, Tk 1 lakh 8 thousand 263 crore has been collected in the 9 months from last July to March.

According to the Ministry of Finance, revenue collection has also declined as overall business has suffered amid coronavurus pandemic. Due to which the implementation of other mega projects besides one or two has also been delayed. In this situation, the revenue target is increasing at a normal pace while giving a new budget. However, as always, there are doubts about achieving the goal.

The corporate tax rate is not increasing in the upcoming budget. Companies listed on banks and the capital market has been advised not to raise corporate tax rates so that they can make up for the loss due to corona. However, it will remain the same in the case of other companies. At present, the tax rate is 25 per cent.

In addition, the tax rate on daily imports will be reduced. Individual income tax thresholds may also increase. Many have become unemployed at this level due to corona. Many have not been paid their salaries. It is being considered to increase the minimum income tax limit as it is difficult to meet the cost of daily living due to increase in commodity prices.

However, the process of increasing the tax coverage will continue in the New Year. Multiple sources think that the number of books will not decrease as the cover will increase. The way the target has not been achieved this year. Instead, the government started reducing the spending pressure from the beginning of the year. Prior to the amendment of the budget, the Ministry of Finance informed that no additional allocation would be made in any way. And in no way can unspent money from the development sector be transferred to another sector. A total of 24 such instructions were given to the ministries and departments.





