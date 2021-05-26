Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Front Page

40 more lives lost to C-19, 1,675 new cases in 24 hrs

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

The country on Tuesday lost 40 more lives to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 12,441 and 1,675 more people were diagnosed with the disease, bringing the number of cases to 792,196.
Besides, 1,279 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.50 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 16,624 samples were tested in 486 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
Among the latest victims, 26 were men, and 14 were women. Of the victims, 38 died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 18 of the deceased were from the Chattogram division, eight from Dhaka, four from Rajshahi, three each from Khulna, Barishal and Ranpur and one from Sylhet division.
The Covid-19 victims'
gender breakdown shows that 8,995 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,446 were women.
The day's infection rate stood at 10.08 per cent and the overall infection rate at 13.53 per cent while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.57 per cent.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on  March 18.  
The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,489,057 lives and infected 168,059,040 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 149,403,515 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US calls for ‘transparent’ new probe into Covid origins
7 BNP men get bail in case over attack on Hasina’s motorcade in 2002
BB receives $156.8b in 20 days of May
Last respects to Habibullah Siraji
Businesses may get tax, VAT exemptions in next budget
40 more lives lost to C-19, 1,675 new cases in 24 hrs
PM for building modern, environ-friendly TSC at DU
Teen gang culture on the rise


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft