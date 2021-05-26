40 more lives lost to C-19, 1,675 new cases in 24 hrs

The country on Tuesday lost 40 more lives to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 12,441 and 1,675 more people were diagnosed with the disease, bringing the number of cases to 792,196.

Besides, 1,279 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.50 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 16,624 samples were tested in 486 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

Among the latest victims, 26 were men, and 14 were women. Of the victims, 38 died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 18 of the deceased were from the Chattogram division, eight from Dhaka, four from Rajshahi, three each from Khulna, Barishal and Ranpur and one from Sylhet division.

The Covid-19 victims'

gender breakdown shows that 8,995 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,446 were women.

The day's infection rate stood at 10.08 per cent and the overall infection rate at 13.53 per cent while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.57 per cent.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,489,057 lives and infected 168,059,040 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 149,403,515 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





