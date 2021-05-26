PM for building modern, environ-friendly TSC at DU

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to build the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University in a modern and environment friendly manner.

The Prime Minister gave the instruction after witnessing a power point

presentation on the architectural design of the TSC at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman were present, among others. -BSS











