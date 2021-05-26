Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Front Page

Quader for  cordial govt-media relations

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said he wants to see a cordial relationship between the government and the media.
"I don't want any confrontation and I want to see a cordial relationship with the media," Quader
said in reply to a question after a meeting with a group of journalist leaders at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
He said the journalist leaders raised with him some issues regarding the newspaper industry, withdrawal of a case against journalist Rozina Islam, rights of journalists and some other demands.
Talking about Rozina's case and other demands, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister said, "A ministry concerned is there to settle the issue. Besides, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Home Ministry and Law Ministry are there and some special things related to the issues have to be informed to the Prime Minister."
"They have raised the problems and I will place these before the Prime Minister," he said.
Replying to a question whether the case filed against Rozina should be withdrawn,  Quader said, "The case is now in the court. We have to discuss the matter with Law minister and others and after an overall consideration and discussion with all I can tell about this."
Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam was sent to jail on May 18 in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code by the Health Ministry.
She was freed from Kashimpur Central Jail on May 23 after a Dhaka court granted her an ad-interim bail until July 15.
Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) former President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, BFUJ former Secretary General Omar Faruque, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad, General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu, BFUJ acting Secretary General Abdul Majid, Broadcast Journalist Centre Trustee Rezwanul Haque Raza, Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan, among the journalist leaders, were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US calls for ‘transparent’ new probe into Covid origins
7 BNP men get bail in case over attack on Hasina’s motorcade in 2002
BB receives $156.8b in 20 days of May
Last respects to Habibullah Siraji
Businesses may get tax, VAT exemptions in next budget
40 more lives lost to C-19, 1,675 new cases in 24 hrs
PM for building modern, environ-friendly TSC at DU
Teen gang culture on the rise


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft