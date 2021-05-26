Quader for  cordial govt-media relations

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said he wants to see a cordial relationship between the government and the media.

"I don't want any confrontation and I want to see a cordial relationship with the media," Quader

said in reply to a question after a meeting with a group of journalist leaders at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

He said the journalist leaders raised with him some issues regarding the newspaper industry, withdrawal of a case against journalist Rozina Islam, rights of journalists and some other demands.

Talking about Rozina's case and other demands, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister said, "A ministry concerned is there to settle the issue. Besides, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Home Ministry and Law Ministry are there and some special things related to the issues have to be informed to the Prime Minister."

"They have raised the problems and I will place these before the Prime Minister," he said.

Replying to a question whether the case filed against Rozina should be withdrawn, Quader said, "The case is now in the court. We have to discuss the matter with Law minister and others and after an overall consideration and discussion with all I can tell about this."

Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam was sent to jail on May 18 in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code by the Health Ministry.

She was freed from Kashimpur Central Jail on May 23 after a Dhaka court granted her an ad-interim bail until July 15.

Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) former President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, BFUJ former Secretary General Omar Faruque, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad, General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu, BFUJ acting Secretary General Abdul Majid, Broadcast Journalist Centre Trustee Rezwanul Haque Raza, Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan, among the journalist leaders, were present.





