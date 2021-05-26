Yaas induced sea surge floods vast areas in coastal belt



Boats are anchored at the shore of the Bay of Bengal in Bagerhat for cyclonic storm Yaas on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, lowlands and char areas in 14 coastal districts have been flooded due to the combined effects of the super cyclone and increasing water levels of rivers due to full moon tide.

The country's maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 to keep the people aware about the cyclonic disaster and save the lives of thousands of coastal people.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Tuesday suspended operation of all water vessels on river routes to curb probable damage issuing a notice in this regard. It said that the directive will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the Met offices of Bangladesh and India, the cyclone, which is moving in a northwesterly direction, is supposed to make landfall in coastal areas on Wednesday afternoon.

It now lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and was centered at 3:00pm on Tuesday about 555km southwest of Chattogram port, 520km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 425km south-southwest of Mongla port and 420km south-southwest of Payra port.

Rain with mild wind was experienced in most places across the country due to the impact of the cyclone.

A Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin said the cyclone sustained wind speed within maximum 64km of the cyclone centre and rising at about 89kph to 117kph in gusts.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain in shelters until further notice.

Under the influence of the full moon phase alongside cyclone YAAS, low-lying areas of the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram have already started inundating by two to six feet height tidal waves above normal astronomical tide.

Along with other authorities concern relevant with disaster management, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry on Tuesday arranged the meeting led by LGRD Minister Tajul Islam to discuss the cyclone impact and preparedness with district deputy commissioners, mayors, and senior officials of local government bodies.

The public representatives have been asked to take necessary measures to save the distressed people during the disaster, if the cyclone hits the coastal area.

Our correspondent from Bhola writes, around three lakh people of the district are reportedly being evacuated by the coast guard as nearly 40 chars areas under seven upazilas have been marked as unsafe under the looming threat of cyclone Yaas.

In a virtual preparatory meeting for the cyclone held on Tuesday, Bhola Deputy Commissioner Toufiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury said, "We are evacuating people from the Char Nizam and Dhal Char with the help of Coast Guard as the tidal wave has inundated some areas in Char Fashion."

In Bhola, some 709 shelters, 76 medical teams, 13,000 CPP volunteers are ready to tackle the probable damages of the cyclonic storm in the area. Eight control rooms have been set up to cooperate with the disaster management bodies.

Some seven villages of Bhola's Monpura were inundated under water due to tidal surge of six feet height. Some 5,000 people of the area have been confined in the area. Local administration has taken measures to evacuate the people from the area with the support of Coast Guard.

Some low-lying areas in Barguna have already been flooded.

According to Barguna Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman, some parts of 805-kilometre embankments along the coast are at risk. However, the Water Development Board has been informed to be prepared so they can start repairing the damage immediately.

Around 642 cyclone shelters are ready to accommodate inhabitants of the affected areas in Barguna.

Coastal people adjacent to the Sundarban in Khulna have started taking preparations to go to shelters as the wounds of Cyclone Amphan from 2020 are still fresh.

Khulna District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul Haque Joarddar said they have set up 1,048 shelters where five lakh people can be accommodated. A total of 116 medical teams, 5,320 people from the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) and 50 workers from the Red Crescent are ready to co-operate in disaster response.

In Satkhira, water has entered parts of Gabura union of Shyamnagar upazila and 43 points of the Kopotakkho River embankment are at risk.

Meanwhile, at least 11 villages of Hatiya Upazila in Noakhali were inundated with abnormal tidal waters caused by Cyclone Yaas. Water level in the Meghna river has risen by 4-5 feet more than normal.

Hatiya Upazila CPP Officer Badiuzzaman said the tidal water has increased more than normal due to the combination of the effects of cyclone Yaas and the effects of the full moon while the water is likely to rise further in the night tide.

The lowlands of Bagerhat have been inundated with rising river water due to cyclone YAAS as the water level of the Bhairab, Bhola, Baleshwar, Pashur and Panguchi rivers increased by 2-2.5 feet, thousands of families living outside the embankment were flooded. As a result, the people of Sharankhola, Mongla and Morelganj upazila have fallen in a distressed position.

Water level rose by 1-1.5 feet in Morelganj, and its Upazila Health Complex and Upazila Food Warehouse premises went under water for raising the water level of Panguchi River.

Bagerhat Water Development Board officials said that water level of Daratana River at full tide was 2.60 meters while the normal limit of this river is 2.44 meters. At least 800 families have been stranded in Bargi, Chargram, Panirghat and Sonatala areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Relief and Disaster Management has cancelled leave of all officials and staff members.





