BD to buy 1.5cr Chinese vaccines: Minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh would buy 1.5 crore Sinopharm vaccines from China and hopefully the first consignment was likely to arrive in Dhaka next month.

"We will buy 1.5 crore vaccines initially from China with 50 lakh vaccines each in the month of

June, July and August," Momen told reporters following a meeting with UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozk?r at the Foreign Service Academy

"The deal in this regard is almost final. It will be complete very soon," he said adding that all the three documents - on non-disclosure, letter of commitment and sales agreement - 'smoothened out', he said.

"We believe it will be free flow of vaccine." he said.

The discussion with Russia is also at the final stage. Now some nitty-gritty is being worked out by the Health Ministry, he said.

"The government has also approved Emergency Use Authorisation for another Chinese vaccine of Sinovac. A Chinese team will also visit Bangladesh in a week or so to see feasibility of vaccine co-production," the Foreign Minister said.

Referring to his telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week, he said the Chinese minister termed Bangladesh a good friend and that they will ensure steady flow of vaccine.

"We will also get vaccine from COVAX. So, we think there will not be a problem with vaccine supply in the coming days," Momen said.

