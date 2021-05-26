Video
Rohingya repatriation looks uncertain, PM tells UNGA president

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed concern about the repatriation of Rohigyas following the recent development in Myanmar as it has made the process uncertain.  
"The situation has become uncertain due to the recent developments in Myanmar," Sheikh Hasina said when visiting UNGA President Volkan Bozkir met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.  
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.  
 Prime Minister said Bangladesh has stood by the over one million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.
 She said that they were holding talks over the issue with Myanmar government, but no significant progress has been registered yet.
"We're monitoring the situation," she added.
Turning to the Rohingya issue, the UNGA President highly praised the generosity of Bangladesh for giving shelter to over one million Rohingyas.
Taking part in the discussion, the President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozker said Bangladesh has now become an example for graduation from the LDCs. People of Bangladesh are very courageous and they will carry forward it.
The Prime Minister also said that they have prepared housing for one lakh Rohingyas in the Bhashanchar while 18000 of them were willingly go to the char.
To this end, she said that they are inspired by Bangabandhu as the Father of the nation always stood by the distressed people.
Ihsanul Karim said both Hasina and Bozkir discussed various issues like the upcoming UNGA session, climate change, Rohingya and Covid-19 pandemic.  
About the pandemic in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said the government is trying to save both the lives of people and the economy amid the virus surge.  
 She mentioned about the stimulus packages and other incentives announced for all sections of people to keep the economy moving properly facing the fallouts of the pandemic.
Regarding women empowerment, Hasina said the process to empower women was initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu      Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after Bangladesh's independence.  
"We're just following his path to empower women in all sectors of society - from politics to administration," she said.  
The Prime Minister said currently the Leader of the House, Opposition Leader of the House, the Speaker of Parliament and Deputy Leader of the House in Bangladesh are women.
She said the government has also ensured food security in Bangladesh apart from expanding the social safety net.  
Bozkir said they are thinking about holding the General Assembly this year with the physical presence of heads of governments. "We're thinking of allowing a delegation of one-plus persons from each country in this year's UNGA," he said.  
He highly appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the remarkable progress in gender parity and women empowerment in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success led by a lady prime minister."  
PM's daughter Saima Wazed, who is also the Chairperson of the Bangladesh National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, and Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin were present during the meeting.  


