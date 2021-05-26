Mushi’s daddy-ton pulls Tigers on top of WC Super League



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (R) successfully appeals to the umpire for a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 25. PHOTO: AFP

The victory lifted Bangladesh on the top of the ICC World Cup Super League points table. By virtue of 50 points, Bangladesh surpassed England, who are now at 2nd spot with 40 points.

Bangladesh however, had chosen to bat first in the afternoon subsequent to being favoured during toss but got a shaky start. Skipper Tamim Iqbal was

the 1st man to go with 13 runs while Shakib Al Hasan went for not.

Liton Das started to play erratic shots after couple of collapses, who got out giving a simple catch to Lakshan Sandakan at point with half a fifty scores. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who succeeded Mohammad Mithun in the squad, came at four and failed to justify his name. He departed scoring 10 runs. Bangladesh had been struggling with 74 for four at that juncture of the match.

Mahmudullah then came to join Mushfiqur Rahim. The most successful pair of the series stood 87-run 5th wickets' stand to bring Tigers back in the match. Mahmudullah nonetheless, had missed his 2nd fifty of the series for nine runs. Mushi on the other hand continued swinging his bat despite wickets falling in regular intervals from the other end.

None of Afif Hossain, Mehidy Miraz and Mohammad Saifuddin could show their maturity to be an adjunct to Mushfiq. There were three ducks in Bangladesh batting card. Miraz and Shoriful Islam beside Shakib, had returned yet before opening accounts while Mustafizur Rahman went unbeaten for nothing.

Bangladesh were batting with 196 for seven after 41.1 overs when rain came and consumed half an hour but the home side failed to sustain all of the rest overs after resuming the game and were bowled out posting a fighting total of 246 runs on the board from 48.1 overs. Meanwhile, pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin sustained injury while batting, who scored 11 runs before being run out and had been ruled out of the match. Alike pacer Taskin Ahmed succeeded him as concussion-sub.

Mushi was the last man to get out but after scoring 125 runs, which is the 8th ODI ton for the former captain. He faced 127 balls and hit 10 boundaries.

Dushmanta Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan shared three wickets each while Isuru Udana picked-up two and Wanindu Hasaranga took the rest one Bangladesh wicket.

Sri Lanka in reply, were 126 for nine after 38 overs when rain came again to prolong Bangladesh's winning moment. None of Lanka batsmen could stay long in the middle against quality bowling and fielding of Bangladesh. Opener Danushka Gunathilaka was the highest scorer, who managed 24 runs.

The game resumed again and revised target for Sri Lanka was set 245 from 40 overs but they were able to add 15 runs from rest two overs as Bangladesh won by 103 runs.

Miraz and Mustafiz hauled three wickets apiece while Shakib took and debutant Shoriful claimed the rest one.

The dead-rubber of the series will be held on May 28 at the same venue.







