Death threat to Notun Somoy reporter Tariqul

Daily Amader Notun Shomoy Reporter Tariqul Islam has been threatened with abduction and death. On Saturday, he filed a general diary (GD No. 846) with Hatirjheel Police Station seeking safety of life.

According to the general diary, on his way home from the Tejgaon industrial area at 10 pm on Friday, he reached near Hatirjheel Mahanagar Gate No. 2 and a man with a full face helmet stopped his motorcycle with a signal. Before he understood anything, he started threatening and abusing her saying that he had become a great journalist.

With all this, the man quickly got on the motorcycle. There were three persons on two motorcycles.

The journalist Tariqul Islam said, "I have no personal or family differences with anyone. I have been doing objective journalism since the beginning of my professionalism. It can be annoying to any person or organization, which is unknown to me. I am very worried and anxious about this incident.''

Hatirjheel Police Station Officers in Charge Abdur Rashid said, attempts are being made to identify the culprits by watching CCTV footage in the vicinity of the spot.