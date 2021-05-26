TCB sells products to 3.33cr families during Covid-19 period

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has sold its various products weighing 2,33,794 metric tons to some 3,33,23,006 families during the COVID-19 period from March 2020 to May this year.

The TCB products which were sold at an affordable price include soybean oil, sugar, onion, chickpeas, potatoes and dates.

Some 13.33 crore people were benefitted from these products sold by TCB during this pandemic period, said a press release of the Ministry of Commerce.

The release also said that the price of all essential items except edible oil was stable over the last one year especially during the months of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Commerce has been continuing monitoring of production of local products, international markets, import and local markets round the clock to keep the market price of essential items stable. As a result of this, the supply of essential items was good as well as the market was stable during the COVID-19 period including the past two months of Ramadan.

The price of edible oil witnessed uptrend from June last year due to the price hike in international market.

The Ministry of Commerce said since Bangladesh mainly depends on import for availing edible oil, it's market price mainly depends on the fluctuation of price in international market.

More than 95 percent of country's overall edible oil demand is met from abroad through import for which there is often an impact in the local market when price of edible oil increases in international market.

But, the price of edible oil has not increased to such extent in local market as it has increased in international market.

Analyzing the price of edible oil in international market over the last one year, it was found that the price of per KG soybean oil was Taka 52.11 which has now stood at Taka 135.84 with an increase of around 160 percent.

On the other hand, the price of per KG loose soybean oil in local market was in between Taka 88 to 93 one year back whereas the price of per KG soybean oil now stood at in between Taka 120 to Taka 125 with a 35 percent increase.

The release said various bodies under the Ministry of Commerce including Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection have been monitoring the countrywide markets and kitchen markets to keep the price of essentials stable.

Besides, the TCB is also selling its products to low-income group people across the country at an affordable price through trucks. -BSS







