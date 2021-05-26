Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home City News

Huge fake drinks seized in Ashulia

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) in a drive on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of counterfeit fruit drinks and carbonated beverages from Ashulia in Dhaka.
The BSTI conducted a mobile court at Group 50 Agro Foods and Beverage for manufacturing and marketing different items including fruit drinks and carbonated beverages without taking license from BSTI and using BSTI sign illegally.
The court also fined the manager of the company Tk 100,000, in default, to suffer six months in jail.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death threat to Notun Somoy reporter Tariqul
TCB sells products to 3.33cr families during Covid-19 period
Huge fake drinks seized in Ashulia
Rohingya cultural memory centre launched
CUET, John Rumus Univ of Liverpool ink MoU
Prof Mahmud new KU VC
2 masons found dead in Ctg
SC clears way for BIWTA to auction impounded stones


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft