Huge fake drinks seized in Ashulia

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) in a drive on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of counterfeit fruit drinks and carbonated beverages from Ashulia in Dhaka.

The BSTI conducted a mobile court at Group 50 Agro Foods and Beverage for manufacturing and marketing different items including fruit drinks and carbonated beverages without taking license from BSTI and using BSTI sign illegally.

The court also fined the manager of the company Tk 100,000, in default, to suffer six months in jail. -UNB





